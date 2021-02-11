Navajo Nation President: “We are all in this fight against Covid-19 together”

Details By Native News Online Staff February 11, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Even though the Covid-19 vaccine now available on the Navajo Nation, President Jonathan Nez is still advising Navajo citizens to remember the basic precautions in place to help control the spread of the deadly virus that has claimed almost 1,100 precious lives on the nation’s largest Indian reservation.

“We are all in this fight against Covid-19 together. When we wear a mask and when we choose to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, we are not only protecting ourselves, but we are also protecting our loved ones and everyone that we come into contact with,” Nez said.

Yes, the vaccines are here and our health care workers are doing a great job getting them into the arms of our people, but we have to keep fighting hard and not let up. We see the numbers of new daily cases gradually getting lower, but that does not mean it’s safe to travel and hold family gatherings. We have Covid-19 variants that are spreading in many states, so please continue to take all precautions. Stay home as much as possible, wear a mask or even two masks in public, avoid gatherings and crowds, practice social distancing, and wash your hands with warm water and soap often,” Nez continued.

On Thursday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 53 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and 11 more deaths.

The total number of deaths is now 1,097 as of Thursday. Reports indicate that 15,696 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 238,386 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 29,098, including four delayed reported cases.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

· Chinle Service Unit: 5,365

· Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,816

· Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,401

· Gallup Service Unit: 4,588

· Kayenta Service Unit: 2,592

· Shiprock Service Unit: 4,950

· Tuba City Service Unit: 3,514

· Winslow Service Unit: 1,854

18 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Thursday, the state of Arizona reported 1,861 new cases, Utah reported 1,242, and New Mexico reported 541 new cases.

The Navajo Nation’s curfew remains in effect from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. (MST) seven days a week. Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer Covid-19 vaccines during drive-thru events or by appointment. If you would like to receive the vaccine, please contact your health care provider for more information for your Service Unit.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

Celebrating 10 years of Native News... We launched Native News Online back in February 2011 with the belief that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope it inspires you to celebrate our first decade with a gift of $10 or more to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff