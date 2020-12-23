Currents

Navajo Nation President Pleads with Navajo Citizens to Stay Home Over Christmas Season

Details By Native News Online Staff December 23, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The president of the Navajo Nation is asking Navajo citizens on the nation’s largest Indian reservation to stay home over the Christmas holiday to stop the further spread of Covid-19.

“This Christmas, please do not gather in person with anyone outside of your immediate household due to the risk of spreading Covid-19. The incubation period for the virus makes it very difficult to detect if someone has Covid-19 and some people don’t experience any symptoms but are still able to spread it to others. Please be safe and plan ahead for the holidays,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

The president’s plea came as 157 new Covid-19 positive cases were announced on Wednesday.

The total number of deaths remains at 755 as of Wednesday. Reports indicate that 11,292 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 195,438 Covid-19tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 21,513.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 4,083

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,251

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 2,255

Gallup Service Unit: 3,542

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,065

Shiprock Service Unit: 3,614

Tuba City Service Unit: 2,305

Winslow Service Unit: 1,376

* 22 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Wednesday, the state of Arizona reported 6,058 new cases, Utah reported 2,612, and New Mexico reported 1,174 new cases. The Navajo Nation remains in a three-week lockdown that requires all residents to remain home at all times with the exception of essential workers that are required to report to work, cases of emergencies, and to obtain essential items such as food, water, and medication.

“We now have the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that are being administered to our frontline health care workers here on the Navajo Nation. This does not mean that we let up and become complacent. Instead, we have to do even better and keep fighting this potentially deadly virus together,” Nez said.

The Nez-Lizer team along with Miss Navajo Nation Shaandiin Parrish distributed turkeys and other items to health care workers at Tuba City Regional Health Care Center and Shonto, Arizona, to help families stay safe and healthy during the holidays.

On Thursday, Dec. 24 at 10:00 a.m. (MST), the Nez-Lizer Administration will host an online town hall on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page to provide additional updates. They will be joined by Pfizer CEO Dr. Albert Bourla, who will provide information about the Pfizer vaccine.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19.

For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

It's December 2020, can you help... We’re asking our readers for a little help as 2020 draws to a close. If you can afford it, we hope you’ll consider a one-time donation of $5 or more to help fund our Indigenous-led coverage of important news throughout Indian Country. Covering the news hasn’t been easy this year, but we believe it’s been critically important given the changes and upheaval we’ve experienced — from COVID-19 and the 2020 Census, to issues of racial equity, efforts to suppress the Native vote, and far too many stories of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls. Because we believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities, the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount, big or small, gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff