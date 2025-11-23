Navajo Nation President Nygren Defends Record, Says Speaker’s Actions ‘Disgraceful’ and Politically Driven

Details By Levi Rickert November 23, 2025

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren on Saturday accused Navajo Nation Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley of attempting to seize the presidency through a series of legal and legislative actions, including a newly filed removal bill and an ethics complaint lodged by the tribe’s special prosecutor. On Friday, Curley introduced legislation seeking the removal of Nygren and Vice President Richelle Montoya, citing alleged malfeasance, misfeasance, and breaches of fiduciary duty.

In a statement addressed to “My Navajo People,” Nygren said Curley’s actions — along with an ongoing lawsuit she filed against him — are part of “a deliberate effort by the Speaker to take for herself the Navajo Presidency.”

Nygren pushed back on Curley’s legislation, which centers on allegations of overreach and violations of separation-of-powers provisions. He said online speculation about the case has been fueled by “misinformation.”

“I have been attending the trial, and the court has only made two rulings so far. The trial is nowhere near over,” Nygren said. “The court has not ruled that the Speaker’s allegations are correct. In short, as has been the case before, the Navajo Times’ reporting on this case has been incorrect.”

Nygren offered no details about the special prosecutor’s complaint or Curley’s removal bill but characterized both as deeply flawed.

“They appear to be flawed in multiple ways, which I will address at a later date,” he said.

The president criticized Curley for what he described as aligning herself with political opponents who previously sought to recall him. That recall effort failed earlier this year.

“It is disgraceful that Speaker Curley has aligned herself with those who spearheaded the failed recall effort against me,” Nygren said. “She is simply wanting to take for herself the Navajo Presidency.”

Despite the political turmoil, Nygren said he intends to stay focused on his administration’s priorities.

“Despite these political attacks, I remain focused on serving the Navajo people and continuing the work to bring homes, water, and essential services to our communities,” he said.

