Navajo Nation President Nez Urges Caution during Memorial Day Weekend

Details By Native News Online Staff May 29, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Even with the number of Covid-19 cases on the decline on the Navajo Nation, President Jonathan Nez wants Navajo citizens to take all precautions this Memorial Day weekend to keep the number of new cases low.

“Stay safe and take all precautions during the Memorial Day weekend. Our Navajo people and our frontline warriors have done so much to get us to where we are now with low numbers of new infections. We do not want to see an increase in new infections following the holiday weekend, so please make good decisions that keep us all safe and healthy,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said on Friday.

“Wear a mask at all times in public and do not be careless if you must travel. There are variants in every part of the country and here on the Navajo Nation that continue to pose risks for us all. Please be safe and continue to take precautions,” Nez continued.

On Friday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 10 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and no recent deaths. The total number of deaths remains 1,318 as previously reported. Reports indicate that 29,454 individuals have recovered from Covid-19. 273,710 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 30,825.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,596

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,961

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,668

Gallup Service Unit: 4,896

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,734

Shiprock Service Unit: 5,226

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,739

Winslow Service Unit: 1,986

* 19 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Friday, the state of Arizona reported 807 new cases, Utah reported 270, and New Mexico reported 124 cases.

Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer Covid-19 vaccines during drive-thru events or by appointment. If you would like to receive the vaccine, please contact your health care provider for more information for your Service Unit.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

