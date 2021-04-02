Navajo Nation President Nez Urges Caution during Easter Holiday

Details By Native News Online Staff April 02, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez knows holidays have caused Covid-19 surges after holiday celebrations during the past year.

“If you plan to celebrate the Easter holiday, please do so safely and only with those who live under your immediate household,” Nez said on Friday. “We do not want to see a large surge in new Covid-19 cases after the Easter holiday, so please be safe.”

On Friday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 17 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and one more death.

The total number of deaths is now 1,253 as of Friday. Reports indicate that 16,421 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 255,185 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 30,132, including nine delayed reported cases.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,527

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,873

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,594

Gallup Service Unit: 4,766

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,665

Shiprock Service Unit: 5,059

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,659

Winslow Service Unit: 1,971

* 18 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Friday, the state of Arizona reported 940 new cases, Utah reported 422, and New Mexico reported 218 new cases.

Nez says the Navajo Nation is still in the process of getting more of our people vaccinated.

“We have at least one known variant on the Navajo Nation, so please continue to encourage your loved ones to keep staying home as much as possible, to wear a mask, to limit travel, avoid large in-person gatherings, practice social distancing, and wash your hands often,” Nez said.

Even with the Easter holiday weekend underway, there are vaccination events scheduled on Saturday, April 3 at the following locations:

Chinle Comprehensive Health Care Facility – Chinle, Ariz.

Saturday, April 3, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (MDT)

1st doses available for individuals 16 years and older – drive thru event, no appointment needed

Shiprock High School, Shiprock, N.M.

Saturday, April 3, 2021 – 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (MDT)

1st and 2nd doses available for active Shiprock Service Unit patients – drive-thru event

Sacred Peaks Health Center, Flagstaff, Ariz.

Saturday, April 3, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (MST)

2nd doses only for patients who received the 1st dose on March 6, 2021

By appointment only – please call (928) 283-1505 to schedule an appointment

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

