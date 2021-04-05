Navajo Nation President Nez: "Stay the Course"

Details By Native News Online Staff April 05, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez has been monitoring the number of Covid-19 for over a year now. Even as more Navajo citizens get vaccinated, Nez says it is important for the Navajo Naiton to stay the course and keep taking all the precautions to stay safe.

“Until we get more people vaccinated for Covid-19 and move closer to herd immunity, the numbers of new cases are going to fluctuate each day. It’s very important that we not be discouraged when we have slightly higher numbers reported. Instead, we should be motivated to do better. We all have to do better if we are going to overcome this pandemic sooner than later," Nez said.

Our health care workers are doing a great job in making the vaccines widely available in our communities. The vaccines are high-effective and will help to protect us as we move forward. Please minimize travel to essential activities only. There are several variants spreading across the country and one that we know of here on the Navajo Nation so please be safe and continue to pray for our people,” Nez continued.

On Monday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported six new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and no recent deaths. The total number of deaths remains 1,258 as previously reported on Sunday. Reports indicate that 16,423 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 255,760 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 30,178.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,529

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,881

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,602

Gallup Service Unit: 4,768

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,677

Shiprock Service Unit: 5,069

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,662

Winslow Service Unit: 1,972

* 18 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Monday, the state of Arizona reported 608 new cases, Utah reported 173, and New Mexico’s report was not yet available.

The Nez-Lizer Administration will hold an online town hall on Tuesday, April 6 at 10:00 a.m. (MST) on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page and YouTube channel to provide additional COVID-19 updates.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19&source=gmail&ust=1617756182400000&usg=AFQjCNFqEGHouWSHO2ReFucJqESPpXPtCg">http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

