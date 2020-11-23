Currents

Navajo Nation President Nez: “Please tell your elders about the risks of COVID-19”

Details By Native News Online Staff November 23, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — With Covid-19 cases rising on the nation’s largest Indian reservation, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez is asking Navajo citizens to take extra precautions in caring for the elders.

“Our public health experts advise against traveling and against holding in-person family gatherings with anyone that does not live within the same household. Please tell your elders about the risks of COVID-19. We know that it may be difficult for our elders to not welcome family and relatives into their homes, but the risks are far too dangerous at this point. Please help to inform them and perhaps post a sign outside of their home for them to let others know that they are not welcoming visitors at this time,” Nez said.

On Monday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 197 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and no recent deaths. The total number of deaths remains 631 as previously reported on Sunday. Reports indicate that 8,205 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 149,081 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 15,236.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 3,229

Crownpoint Service Unit: 1,688

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,542

Gallup Service Unit: 2,452

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,622

Shiprock Service Unit: 2,279

Tuba City Service Unit: 1,569

Winslow Service Unit: 842

* 13 residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

We have to do everything we can to protect ourselves, our children, our elders, and those with underlying health conditions. There’s no need to go into a store to buy non-essential items, so please stay home as much as possible and do not attend or hold family gatherings,” Nez said..

The Navajo Nation’s three-week stay-at-home lockdown is in effect 24-hours a day, seven days a week with the exception of essential workers, cases of emergencies, and to purchase essential items such as food and medication when essential businesses are open from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. daily. On Monday, the state of New Mexico reported 2,259 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 2,659 new cases, and Utah reported 2,244 cases.

Public health officials continue to urge the public not to hold in-person gatherings with non-household members on Thanksgiving Day due to COVID-19 risks. Navajo Area IHS and 638 hospitals continue to offer COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites this week, except for the holiday.

On Tuesday, Nov. 24, the Nez-Lizer team will hold a food distribution event at Red Valley Chapter at 10:00 a.m. and at the Diné College campus in Tsaile, Ariz. at 1:00 p.m. (MST). On Wednesday, Nov. 25, the team will distribute food items at Navajo Technical University in Crownpoint, N.M., the time will be announced soon.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

