Navajo Nation President Advises Caution Due to Covid-19 Variants

Details By Native News Online Staff February 15, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Even with vaccinations being given on the Navajo Nation, President Jonathan Nez is advising Navajo citizens to be cautious because of Covid-19 variants hitting the United States.

"We have more reports of the Covid-19 variants in regions of the country, so please keep your guard up. Stay home as much as possible, wear a mask or two in public, avoid in-person gatherings, practice social distancing, and wash your hands often,” Nez said.

On Monday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 13 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and one more death. The total number of deaths is now 1,112 as of Monday. Reports indicate that 15,826 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 242,830 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 29,283, including one delayed reported case.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,404

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,833

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,440

Gallup Service Unit: 4,626

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,601

Shiprock Service Unit: 4,963

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,536

Winslow Service Unit: 1,862

* 18 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Monday, the state of Arizona reported 1,338 new cases, Utah reported 462, and New Mexico reported 200 new cases.

“Our health care workers at each health care facility are doing a great job getting the Covid-19 vaccines into the arms of our people, especially when you compare the data to areas off the Navajo Nation. Please remember that once you receive the first and second doses of the vaccine, you still have to take all precautions and do everything you can to protect yourself," Nez advised.

The Navajo Nation’s curfew remains in effect from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. (MST) seven days a week. Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer Covid-19 vaccines during drive-thru events or by appointment. If you would like to receive the vaccine, please contact your health care provider for more information for your Service Unit.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff