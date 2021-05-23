Navajo Nation Passes 1,300 Covid-19 Deaths

Details By Native News Online Staff May 23, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Sunday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported two more deaths from Covid-19.

Sunday’s report put the Covid-19 death toll one over 1,300 at 1,301 on the Navajo Nation since the largest American Indian nation began reporting Covid-19 on March 17, 2020.

Navajo Nation leaders believe getting more of its citizens vaccinated and the continued wearing of facial masks will help the keep the curve flattened among its citizenry.

“The Covid-19 vaccines and wearing masks are key to keeping our numbers of new infections low. We know what precautions to take, so please remain diligent and keep pushing back on the virus and the variants. Our health care workers continue to help and protect our people seven days a week. Let’s help our frontline warriors by staying the course and continuing to protect ourselves. Please continue to wear masks in public, wash your hands often, practice social distancing, avoid large in-person gatherings, and limit travel as much as possible,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

Also reported on Sunday were 11 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation. Reports indicate that 29,383 individuals have recovered from Covid-19. 272,076 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 30,778.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,595

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,958

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,663

Gallup Service Unit: 4,883

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,729

Shiprock Service Unit: 5,207

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,738

Winslow Service Unit: 1,986

* 19 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Sunday, the state of Arizona reported 321 new cases, Utah reported 231, and New Mexico will report weekend case numbers on Monday.

Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer Covid-19 vaccines during drive-thru events or by appointment. If you would like to receive the vaccine, please contact your health care provider for more information for your Service Unit.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

