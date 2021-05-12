Navajo Nation Health Facilities to Offer Vaccines for Adolescents This Week

Details By Native News Online Staff May 12, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended the use of the Pfizer vaccine for the 12-15 years old adolescent population on Wednesday, which was also approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday.

Several health care facilities on the Navajo Nation will begin offering the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents as early as Thursday, while others will begin on Friday and Saturday. More information about the vaccine rollout for adolescents will be provided during an online town hall on Thursday, May 13 at 10:00 a.m. (MDT) on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page and YouTube channel to provide more Covid-19 updates.

“We are working with all of the health care facilities on the Navajo Nation to rollout the Pfizer vaccine for 12- to 15-year-old adolescents as quickly and efficiently as possible. Our goal is to administer the first dose to at least 5,000 adolescents in the 12-to-15-year age group by this weekend,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. “If parents and other adults have not received the vaccine, we encourage you to receive the vaccine with your children if they meet the age requirement. We are in this fight together and getting vaccinated is a key part of overcoming this virus. Please continue to wear masks, get vaccinated, practice social distancing, wash your hands often, and avoid large in-person gatherings.”

Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer Covid-19 vaccines during drive-thru events or by appointment. If you would like to receive the vaccine, please contact your health care provider for more information for your Service Unit.

On Wednesday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 20 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and no recent deaths. The total number of deaths remains 1,285 as previously reported. Reports indicate that 29,265 individuals have recovered from Covid-19. 269,146 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 30,662.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,587

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,943

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,652

Gallup Service Unit: 4,864

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,721

Shiprock Service Unit: 5,166

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,731

Winslow Service Unit: 1,979

* 19 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Wednesday, the state of Arizona reported 469 new cases, Utah reported 470, and New Mexico reported 196 cases.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

