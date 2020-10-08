Currents

Navajo Nation COVID-19 Update: 32 New Cases - Death Toll Now at 563

Details By Native News Online Staff October 08, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Thursday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 32 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and one more death. The total number of deaths is now 563 as of Thursday. Reports indicate that 7,312 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 111,430 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 10,582, including four additional cases that were previously unreported due to delayed reporting or reconciliation.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,445

Crownpoint Service Unit: 917

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,072

Gallup Service Unit: 1,681

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,352

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,615

Tuba City Service Unit: 1,001

Winslow Service Unit: 493

* Six residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Nation will have a 57-hour weekend lockdown beginning at 8:00 p.m. (MDT) on Friday, Oct. 9 until 5:00 a.m. (MDT) on Monday, Oct. 12. A Stay-At-Home Order also remains in effect for the entire Navajo Nation. On Thursday, the state of New Mexico reported 387 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 863 new cases, and Utah reported 1,501.

"Unfortunately, the state of Utah set a new daily record with 1,501 new COVID-19 cases reported today. This is very troubling for our communities in Utah. New Mexico and Arizona also continue to report high numbers of new cases and hospitalizations. People are becoming complacent and too relaxed, we cannot afford to let up now. If this trend continues, we’re going to see more and more of our Navajo people testing positive and being hospitalized. Please remain diligent and continue to pray for our Nation, especially those who have lost loved ones," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

The Nez-Lizer Administration distributed food and care packages to 218 families in the community of Nahata Dzil on Thursday. 2020 Census representatives were also on-site to help local residents get counted for the census. President Nez and Vice President Lizer also provided updates on COVID-19 during a live radio forum on Thursday evening on KTNN 660 AM.

On Friday, Oct. 9, the Nez Lizer Administration will distribute food and care packages at Teec Nos Pos Chapter at 10:00 a.m., Red Mesa Chapter at 11:30 a.m., Aneth Chapter at 1:00 p.m., and Mexican Water Chapter at 3:00 p.m. Census officials will also be on-site to help residents self-respond for the 2020 Census.

Support Independent Indigenous Journalism Native News Online is an independent, Indigenous-led newsroom with a crucial mission: We want to change the narrative about Indian Country. We do this by producing intelligent, fact-based journalism that tells the full story from all corners of Indian Country. We pride ourselves on covering the tribes you may have never heard of before and by respecting and listening to the communities we serve through our reporting. As newsrooms across the country continue to shrink, coverage of Indian Country is more important than ever, and we are committed to filling this ever-present hole in journalism.



Because we believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities, the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount, big or small, gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff