Navajo Nation Covid-19 Saturday Update: No Reported Deaths for Seventh Consecutive Day

Details By Native News Online Staff April 17, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — For the seventh consecutive day, there no Covid-related deaths on the Navajo Nation on Saturday. The death toll stands at 1,262.

Additional good news was there were only two new Covid-19 positive cases reported on Saturday.

Reports indicate that 16,477 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 260,477 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 30,357.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,550

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,926

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,612

Gallup Service Unit: 4,813

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,692

Shiprock Service Unit: 5,093

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,678

Winslow Service Unit: 1,974

* 19 residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Saturday, the state of Arizona reported 480 new cases, Utah reported 413, and New Mexico will report its weekend numbers on Monday.

“We have several cases of COVID-19 variants reported in different regions of the Navajo Nation, which are more transmissible. This means that the variants can spread from person to person at a higher rate than the original strand of the virus. Please exercise extreme caution and do not hold large in-person gatherings. We’ve made a lot of progress in the last year, but we are not out of this pandemic yet. When you wear a mask, you are protecting yourself and others. Your mask is your armor in fight against COVID-19. Please stay home as much as possible, avoid large in-person gatherings, wear a mask, practice social distancing, and wash your hands often,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer COVID-19 vaccines during drive-thru events or by appointment. If you would like to receive the vaccine, please contact your health care provider for more information for your Service Unit.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

