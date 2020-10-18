Currents

Navajo Nation Covid-19 Cases Nears 11,000; Death Toll at 573

Details By Native News Online Staff October 18, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — With Covid-19 still spreading across the United States, the total number of cases on the Navajo Nation is approaching 11,000. On Sunday the Navajo Nation reported an additional 42 new cases of Covid-19 cases.

On Sunday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, say reports indicate that 7,381 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 116,368 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 10,955.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,500

Crownpoint Service Unit: 1,007

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,136

Gallup Service Unit: 1,718

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,358

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,693

Tuba City Service Unit: 1,023

Winslow Service Unit: 512

* Eight residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Nation’s 56-hour weekend lockdown remains in effect until Monday, Oct. 19 at 5:00 a.m. (MDT). On Sunday, the state of New Mexico reported 448 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 742 new cases, and Utah reported 1,097.

"The Navajo people are resilient and we know how to beat COVID-19. On September 8th, we had zero new cases and several weeks later we’re at this point. We did it before and we have the power to do it again. Let’s work together and continue listening to our public health experts and to rely on data. Contact tracers and health care workers are doing a great job helping to contain the spread of COVID-19, but they can’t stop people from traveling, that is an individual choice that each of us has to make to protect ourselves and our loved ones. Please stay home, wash your hands, wear a mask, practice social distancing, and avoid crowds," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

On Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 10:00 a.m. (MDT), President Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer will host an online town hall on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page to provide updates on COVID-19.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website: https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19&source=gmail&ust=1603161706260000&usg=AFQjCNEpTFakGKvsb5LDEPxwR0gO1Ggg8g">http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

