Currents

Navajo Nation Approaches 12,000 Covid-19 Cases; Death Toll Stands at 586

Details By Native News Online Staff November 04, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Tuesday, the Navajo Nation reported 72 new Covid-19 positive cases. The total number of Covid-19 cases since March 17, 2020 is now approaching 12,000 cases with a total of 11,947.

The Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 72 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and two more deaths. The total number of deaths is now 586 as of Tuesday. Reports indicate that 7,605 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 127,179 COVID-19 tests have been administered.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,651

Crownpoint Service Unit: 1,247

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,246

Gallup Service Unit: 1,825

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,411

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,811

Tuba City Service Unit: 1,150

Winslow Service Unit: 597

* Nine residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Tuesday, the state of New Mexico reported 1,141 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 1,679 new cases, and Utah reported 1,669. The Navajo Nation’s daily curfew remains in effect from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. (MST).

“We are in the midst of a growing surge of COVID-19 cases. This virus knows no boundaries and the infection rate is high in many areas on the Navajo Nation in the entire states of New Mexico, Utah, and Arizona. I cannot emphasize enough that the safest place to be is at home here on the Navajo Nation. We have to do better and we have to stay strong and keep pushing forward while keeping our guard up. Keep wearing masks, stay home as much as possible, avoid large crowds and family gatherings, wash your hands often, and practice social distancing,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

On Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. (MST), the Nez-Lizer Administration will host an online town hall on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page to provide additional updates regarding COVID-19.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website: https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19&source=gmail&ust=1604545695085000&usg=AFQjCNFm0Z4pTFNXMxSVRKBCGnXLL20yvA">http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

Support Independent Indigenous Journalism Native News Online is an independent, Indigenous-led newsroom with a crucial mission: We want to change the narrative about Indian Country. We do this by producing intelligent, fact-based journalism that tells the full story from all corners of Indian Country. We pride ourselves on covering the tribes you may have never heard of before and by respecting and listening to the communities we serve through our reporting. As newsrooms across the country continue to shrink, coverage of Indian Country is more important than ever, and we are committed to filling this ever-present hole in journalism.



Because we believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities, the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount, big or small, gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff