Navajo Council Focuses on Improving Senior Services, SNAP Access for Elders

Details By Native News Online Staff November 20, 2025

Navajo Nation Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley and Council Delegate George Tolth met with elders Wednesday during the Eastern Navajo Agency Council on Aging meeting to share updates on services for senior citizens and hear community concerns.

The discussion focused on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, senior center operations, elder services, and ongoing efforts to strengthen support systems for older Navajo citizens.

Speaker Curley outlined ongoing work to expand food assistance, streamline service delivery, and improve coordination with state and federal partners. She also thanked chapter officials, senior center staff and advocates “for their leadership in addressing the needs of elderly community members.”

Elders raised concerns about public safety, senior center food services, home renovation needs, communication gaps with the Executive Branch, and other challenges affecting access to services.

Several Council on Aging members also criticized the lack of communication and limited services from the Navajo Nation’s Division of Aging and Long-Term Care Support (DALTCS). They said many of their inquiries to DALTCS go unanswered, forcing them to seek information from the state of New Mexico.

Tolth, who serves on the Health, Education and Human Services Committee that oversees DALTCS, has continued to elevate elders’ concerns to the committee and Council.

“Our elders are the foundation of our communities, and ensuring they receive timely support and essential services remains a top priority for the Council,” Curley said. “We will continue working with our partners to strengthen resources and improve services across all agencies.”

According to Council leadership, the Navajo Nation Council will continue working with program directors, chapter governments and community advocates to address service gaps and advance initiatives supporting Navajo elders.

