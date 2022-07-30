Native Bidaské with Brandi Morin

Details By Neely Bardwell July 30, 2022

On this Friday’s Native Bidaské, Native News Online's Levi Rickert, Valerie Vande Panne, and Jenna Kunze were joined by Brandi Morin. Morin is an award winning Cree/Iroquois/French journalist who has specialized in sharing Indigenous stories, some of which helped spark change and reconciliation in Canada’s political, cultural, and social landscapes.

She joined Native News Online to talk about her coverage of Pope Francis’ visit to Canada.

“It’s been a journey long before Rome. I was in Rome with the Indigenous delegates when the Pope gave the apology on April 1,” Morin explains. “This has been very anticipated and it’s like the varying emotions and opinions of survivors and their families or those affected cannot be generalized in any way. It’s a very wide spectrum that I have been witness to and that I have been documenting. But it is historic and the survivors that have been waiting for this apology, I know that for them it has been a very healing experience that was long prayed for.”

