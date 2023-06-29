Native Bidaské Monte "Awan" Fronk on the MMIP Epidemic

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff June 29, 2023

Join Native News Online Publisher Levi Rickert tomorrow on Native Bidaské as he interviews Monte Fronk, a tribal citizen of the Red Lake Nation, on his compelling and, at times, tearful testimony.

May 26, 2021, he said, was the worst day of his life. It was the day he was informed his daughter, Nada, 24, had been murdered.

Monte "Awan" Fronk is a 35-year Tribal Public Safety responder and spent his entire career for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, one of the 11 federally recognized in Minnesota. During his career, his duties of Tribal Emergency Management broadened into Tribal Community Risk Reduction by implementing culturally competent services and programs to serve all the Tribal Districts and Urban Area of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe.

Tune into the live stream on the Native News Online Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube social media accounts, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Stories Like This

Native News is free to read. We hope you enjoyed the story you've just read. For the past dozen years, we’ve covered the most important news stories that are usually overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the rise of the American Indian Movement (AIM), to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous People (MMIP) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps. Most readers donate between $10 and $25 to help us cover the costs of salaries, travel and maintaining our digital platforms. If you’re in a position to do so, we ask you to consider making a recurring donation of $12 per month to join the Founder's Circle. All donations help us remain a force for change in Indian Country and tell the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter