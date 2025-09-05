Murkowski Announces Release of GAO Report Calling for Key Reforms to DOE Tribal Energy Loan Program

Details By Native News Online Staff September 05, 2025

U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Chair of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, has announced the release of a new Government Accountability Office (GAO) report calling for major improvements to the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Tribal Energy Financing Program (TEFP). The report, issued in response to a March 2024 request from Senator Murkowski, identifies critical flaws in the program’s design and implementation that have hindered Tribal access to federal energy financing.

The TEFP was created to help Tribes develop energy infrastructure through federal loans and loan guarantees. However, the GAO found the program has fallen short of its goals due to high and unpredictable costs, vague application guidance, and a lack of Tribal expertise within DOE’s Loan Programs Office (LPO).

Since its launch in 2018, TEFP has received only 20 applications for projects including solar, wind, ammonia production, and natural gas storage. Yet as of July 2025, the program has issued just one loan guarantee and no direct loans. Most applications have been withdrawn or remain under review.

Among the key challenges identified:

High and unpredictable application costs, including required third-party legal and technical fees, which pose a financial burden for many Tribes.

Lack of clear, accessible guidance from the DOE’s Loan Programs Office.

Limited Tribal-specific expertise at DOE, leading to poor support and slow application processing.

“The DOE’s Tribal Energy Loan Guarantee Program was designed to help Tribes pursue energy independence and economic development. Unfortunately, high upfront costs, confusing processes, and a lack of Tribal-specific input have limited the program’s reach, making it difficult, if not impossible, for Tribes to navigate. That's why I asked the GAO to take a close look at the program and suggest commonsense improvements,” Sen. Murkowski said.

Murkowski emphasized that Alaska Native villages and Tribal communities nationwide face unique energy challenges that require flexible and inclusive solutions. She praised the GAO’s work and said the findings will be a key part of upcoming discussions in the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs’ hearing on Indian energy policy next week.

The GAO made several recommendations to strengthen the program, including:

Improving coordination and communication around funding opportunities

Reducing or eliminating burdensome application costs

Streamlining the application process

Providing clearer guidance for applicants

Building Tribal-focused capacity within DOE’s Loan Programs Office

Murkowski said she looks forward to working with DOE and Tribal partners to implement the GAO’s recommendations and ensure the program lives up to its original purpose: supporting Tribal energy self-determination.

