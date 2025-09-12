Murkowski and Schatz Lead Oversight Hearing on Tribal Energy Programs at U.S. Department of Energy

Details By Native News Online Staff September 12, 2025

U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Chair of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs (SCIA), and U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawaiʻi), Vice Chair, convened an oversight hearing titled “Unleashing Indian Energy – Examining Federal Programs at the U.S. Department of Energy.” The session offered committee members the opportunity to evaluate the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Tribal energy initiatives and identify ways to improve their effectiveness in supporting Tribal energy development and sovereignty.

The hearing explored both the successes and ongoing challenges faced by Tribal nations in accessing federal energy programs. While some projects—such as the hydrokinetic and energy storage installation in Igiugig, Alaska—have benefited from DOE support, persistent obstacles remain, including bureaucratic red tape, high costs, and structural limitations within federal programs.

Senator Murkowski emphasized the need to reduce these barriers and enhance program accessibility for Tribes seeking to harness their own energy resources. Senator Schatz underscored concerns about recent legislative and administrative actions that have disrupted funding streams for Tribal energy initiatives, despite progress made in recent years through bipartisan efforts.

The hearing featured testimony from three key witnesses:

Mr. David F. Conrad, Acting Director and Deputy Director, Office of Indian Energy Policy and Programs, U.S. Department of Energy

Dr. Anna Maria Ortiz, Director, Natural Resources and Environment, U.S. Government Accountability Office

Ms. Jocelyn Fenton, Director of Programs, Denali Commission

Witnesses provided insights into how current DOE programs function, how funding is being utilized, and what changes are needed to better align federal efforts with the needs and priorities of Tribal communities.

Video of the full Oversight Hearing can be found here.

The Committee will continue to accept written testimony until September 24, 2025. Testimony may be submitted to [email protected].

