Multicultural Media Correspondents To Recognize Native News Online Publisher as “Unsung Hero”
WASHINGTON — Native News Online Editor and Publisher Levi Rickert will be honored tonight by the Multicultural Media Correspondents Association for his work covering Indian Country over the past decade.
Rickert, who founded Native News Online in 2011 to celebrate Native voices and change the narrative about Indian Country, will be honored as an “Unsung Hero” during a virtual event to highlight the media’s role in giving voice to marginalized communities. A tribal citizen of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, Rickert has covered Indian Country from over 50 American Indian reservations, Alcatraz Island, Standing Rock and Washington, D.C.
Tonight’s MMCA event brings together national leaders in policy, media and anti-racism advocacy to tackle the media’s role in shaping the narrative of current events and providing a voice to underrepresented communities. Speakers include:
- House Majority Whip Rep James Clyburn (D-SC)
- Former Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake
- Bo Thao-Urabe, executive of the Coalition of Asian American Leaders
- Columnist Star Parker, founder of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education
- Singer, actress and activist MJ Rodriguez
- David Morgan, president and founder of the MMCA
The discussion will be moderated by Ramcess Jean-Louis, global head of Diversity & Inclusion at Verizon Media, a sponsor of the event.
For more information or to register for the free online event, visit https://mmcablackvoices2.splashthat.com/