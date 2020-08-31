Currents

Monday Navajo Nation COVID-19 Update: 20 New Cases & 1 New Deaths

Details By Native News Online Staff August 31, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Monday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 20 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and one more death. The total number of deaths has reached 503 as of Monday. Reports indicate that 7,078 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 and 94,743 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 9,820.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,327

Crownpoint Service Unit: 807

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 917

Gallup Service Unit: 1,572

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,301

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,501

Tuba City Service Unit: 932

Winslow Service Unit: 457

* Six residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer will host an online town hall on Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 10:00 a.m. (MDT) on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page to provide updates on the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The flu season is just around the corner. We have to be prepared as much as possible and that includes eating healthy. The more we eat healthy foods the stronger our immune systems will be to help prevent and fight the flu and COVID-19. Our daily cases have remained consistently low, but we have to keep fighting by wearing a mask, washing hands, staying home as much as possible, avoiding large crowds, and practicing social distancing,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

On Monday, the state of Utah reported 253 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 174 new cases, and New Mexico reported 73.

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff