Monday Morning: (September 1, 2025): Articles You May Have Missed This Past Weekend

Details By Native News Online Staff August 31, 2025

With Labor Day weekend underway, you may have been engaged in visits with family and friends or attending powwows, fairs, and cultural festivals, and may have missed recent developments from Indian Country.

Below are some stories you missed:

Weapons of War Don’t Belong in Our Schools and Sacred Spaces

Opinion by Levi Rickert (Potawatomi): The Minneapolis school shooting proves assault weapons have no place in civilian hands. Research shows the 1994 federal ban reduced mass shooting deaths—we must reinstate it to save lives.

Native News Weekly (August 31 2025): D.C. Briefs

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) on Frieday announced over $40 million in available funding to help Tribal governments improve roadways and address transportation safety issues through the Tribal Transportation Program Safety Fund (TTPSF).

This announcement will help eligible applicants – the 574 federally recognized Tribes – meet their transportation infrastructure priorities and help reduce the risk of serious roadway departures and fatal crashes, particularly for those living and working in Native American and Alaska Native communities. Project improvements may include measures that keep drivers in their lanes, enable safe recovery along roadsides, and strategies that reduce the severity of accidents.

Photos from the Kee Boon Mein Kaa Contest Powwow

Smoke from campfires lingered in the air as attendees gathered for the Kee Boon Mein Kaa Contest Powwow on the powwow grounds of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi in Dowagiac, Mich., on the Saturday of Labor Day weekend. Dozens of powwow dancers, drummers, and others camped overnight at the Rodgers Lake campground, where the powwow was held.

