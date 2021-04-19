Monday Covid-19 Navajo Nation Update: Ninth Straight Day of No Reported Deaths

Details By Native News Online Staff April 19, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Monday marked the ninth consecutive day there were no Covid-19 deaths on the Navajo Nation. The total number of deaths remains 1,262 as previously reported.

On Monday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported four new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and no recent deaths. Reports indicate that 16,477 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 261,119 Covid-19 tests have been administered.

The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 30,371, including one delayed reported case.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,554

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,932

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,612

Gallup Service Unit: 4,814

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,693

Shiprock Service Unit: 5,093

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,680

Winslow Service Unit: 1,974

* 19 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Monday, the state of Arizona reported 692 new cases, Utah reported 200, and New Mexico reported 638, which includes cases from the past weekend and Monday. The Navajo Department of Health identified four communities including Crownpoint, Rock Springs, Thoreau, and Tohajilee in the latest Health Advisory Notice with “uncontrolled spread” of Covid-19 from April 2, 2021 to April 15, 2021.

“Through contact tracing, it appears that the majority of new Covid-19 cases are directly related to individuals who host or attend in-person family gatherings in which masks and other precautionary measures are not enforced, and those who travel off the Navajo Nation and bring back the virus. As we always say, the safest place to be is at home here on the Navajo Nation. We cannot let up our guard. We have to keep pushing back on Covid-19 and the variants. Please stay home as much as possible, avoid large in-person gatherings, wear a mask, practice social distancing, and wash your hands often,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer Covid-19 vaccines during drive-thru events or by appointment. If you would like to receive the vaccine, please contact your health care provider for more information for your Service Unit.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff