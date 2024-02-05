fbpx
Listen to Native News Online Publisher Levi Rickert on NPR's Here & Now

This Morning, founder, publisher and editor of Native News Online Levi Rickert spoke on NPR’s Here & Now on election coverage.

The segment was the first of three hosted by Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes that will highlight digital outlets about their priorities during this pivotal election year.

Rickert spoke about Native voter suppression, the climate emergency, and Native American boarding school coverage.

Fernandes asked Levi what NPR and other mainstream media outlets can learn from NNO to better cover Native communities and Rickert answered: “I'd love to see more collaboration.”


To listen to the seven-minute segment, click here.

