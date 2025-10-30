Judge Weighs SNAP Funding as 25 States Sue Trump Administration Amid Shutdown

Tags

Details By Levi Rickert October 30, 2025

A federal judge in Boston will decide whether Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits should continue into November after 25 states—half of the nation—filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration to compel the release of food assistance funds during the ongoing federal government shutdown.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, accuses the administration of unlawfully withholding billions of dollars in contingency funds specifically set aside for SNAP operations during lapses in federal funding.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced two weeks ago that SNAP, which provides food stamps to more than 42 million Americans, will run out of money at the end of October. The shutdown, now in its fifth week, threatens to cut off critical food assistance nationwide, including for an estimated 500,000 Native Americans across Indian Country.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani, an appointee of President Barack Obama, heard arguments in the case. The Trump administration, through the USDA, contended that the shutdown does not constitute an emergency and that contingency funds cannot be used to cover benefits during a lapse in appropriations.

Judge Talwani appeared skeptical of that argument, questioning how the potential loss of food assistance for millions could not qualify as an emergency.

Plaintiffs also pointed to prior USDA guidance—since removed from the agency’s website—that had supported the use of contingency funds during government shutdowns, undercutting the administration’s current stance.

Judge Talwani is now weighing whether to issue an emergency order requiring the federal government to resume SNAP payments in November, a decision that could determine whether millions of Americans continue receiving food assistance as the shutdown drags on.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher