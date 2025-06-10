Indigenous Organizers Oppose Deployment of National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff June 10, 2025

President Trump authorized the deployment of the National Guard and the Marines in response to protests over ICE raids, without the consent or request of California Governor Gavin Newsom or Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. The actions have ignited tensions between protesters and law enforcement.

The following statement from Judith LeBlanc (Caddo), executive director of Native Organizers Alliance Action Fund:

“President Trump’s deployment of the National Guard and active duty Marines against the Los Angeles community is an act of violence meant to silence organizers who are taking a righteous stand against the illegal and brutal ICE raids happening everyday.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

This move is appalling to all who believe in our First Amendment rights to assemble and protest. As the nation’s largest Native advocacy organization, Native Organizers Alliance Action Fund strongly objects to the use of force against organizers and the community of Los Angeles.

As the Indigenous peoples of this country, we also stand against the actions of ICE. The ICE raids on residents are unconstitutional and racially motivated. Our community has endured centuries of racist policies and militarized force intended to silence, displace, and erase us for defending our civil and human rights. We have seen this playbook before. We demand that the military presence be removed from Los Angeles and ICE be abolished.

As sovereign citizens of our Tribal Nations and the United States, we cannot remain silent while the federal government violates our human rights and responds to constitutionally protected protests with violence. Native Organizers Alliance Action Fund demands peace, justice, and the immediate withdrawal of U.S. military forces from Los Angeles.”

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher