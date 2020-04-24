IllumiNative Releases #StayHomeTogether to Raise COVID-19 Awareness in Indian Country
Academy-Award Winner Casey Affleck Joins Two Congresswomen and Others to Highlight COVID-19 Awareness
Published April 23, 2020
TULSA, Okla. — IllumiNative released a short public service announcement (PSA) video — “Warrior Up: #StayAwayTogether” — on Thursday to raise awareness of the devastating impact of COVID-19 on Native communities.
Artists, actors, government leaders and activists, including Academy-Award winner Taika Waititi, Academy-Award winner Casey Affleck, Ed Helms, Taboo, Wilmer Valderrama, Riley Keough, Rep. Deb Haaland and Rep. Sharice Davids are featured in the video.
“For decades, we have been fighting for the visibility of Native peoples. Now this fight has become absolutely vital to ensuring that Native communities are not left behind or erased from the COVID-19 response,” said Crystal Echo Hawk, executive director of IllumiNative. “Tribes and Native communities need to be seen, heard and included in local, state, and federal solutions and conversations. Together we can find a common pathway forward out of this public health emergency.”
IllumiNative, partnered with Harness, the group co-founded by actors America Ferrera, Wilmer Valderrama and Ryan Piers Williams, on the video’s production and release. The PSA is part of IllumiNative’s #WarriorUp campaign.
In addition to the PSA, IllumiNative is teaming up next Thursday, April 30, with Taboo, NDN Collective and Indian Country Today to co-host a Virtual Town Hall that will livestream on Taboo’s YouTube channel as well as on Facebook Live on each of their respective Facebook pages to unite Indian Country and allies against COVID-19.
This week, IllumiNative is also introducing a 30-minute podcast focused on telling stories about the impact of COVID-19 on Native communities. Hosted by Crystal Echo Hawk, conversations with trusted Native leaders will include the latest headlines and feature stories from across Indian Country about the resilience, strength, hope and community that is coming together.
IllumiNative’s inaugural podcast episode brings you stories from across America and unpacks health and economic issues – from the CARES Act and how it impacts tribes, to interviews with those on the frontlines of the Coronavirus pandemic. Podcast episodes are released weekly and are available at https://illuminatives.org/warrior-up/.
Native artists, comedians, educators, influencers, media, and allies are joining forces to #WarriorUp to fight against invisibility of vulnerable Native communities during this crisis. Visit https://illuminatives.org/warrior-up/ to find resources, content, and opportunities to support.