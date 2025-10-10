IAIA Alum and Faculty Mentor Tommy Orange Wins MacArthur Fellowship

Tags

Details By Kaili Berg October 10, 2025

The Institute of American Indian Arts (IAIA) alum and faculty mentor Tommy Orange (Cheyenne and Arapaho) has been named a 2025 MacArthur Fellow.

The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation announced the 2025 class of fellows on Wednesday, October 8. Each recipient is awarded an unrestricted $800,000 grant, often called the “genius grant,” given to individuals who have shown exceptional originality and dedication to their craft.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Orange, an Oakland-born writer and IAIA MFA graduate (’16), has earned national acclaim for his storytelling that captures the layered realities of urban Native life.

His debut novel, There There (2018), became an instant classic, winning the PEN/Hemingway Award and the John Leonard Prize from the National Book Critics Circle. The book was also named one of The New York Times’ 10 Best Books of 2018.

His second novel, Wandering Stars (2024), continues that momentum, earning the 2025 Aspen Words Literary Prize and a longlisting for the 2024 Booker Prize.

“His storytelling expands how the world understands contemporary Indigenous life and honors the strength and brilliance of our communities,” IAIA President Dr. Shelly C. Lowe (Navajo) said in a press release. “As an alum and a faculty mentor in our MFA in Creative Writing program, he models the craft, discipline, and generosity we hope to instill in every student.”

Orange now teaches in IAIA’s MFA program, helping nurture the next generation of Indigenous writers. A video about Orange’s work is available on the MacArthur Foundation’s website, along with profiles of all 2025 Fellows.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher