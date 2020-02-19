HUD announces $655 million in Indian Housing Block Grants
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced more than $655 million in Indian Housing Block Grants (IHBG) to nearly 600 Native American Tribes in 38 States.
The funding is distributed to eligible Tribes and their tribally designated housing entities to carry out a range of affordable housing activities in their communities.
“HUD is committed to helping Native Americans thrive and the funding announced today helps them build sustainable communities,” HUD Assistant Secretary for Public and Indian Housing R. Hunter Kurtz said in a statement.
Indian Housing Block Grants primarily benefit low-income Native American and Alaska Native families. The amount of each grant is based on a formula that considers local needs and housing units under management by the Tribe or its tribally designated housing entity.
Eligible activities for the funds include housing development, operation and modernization of existing housing, housing services to eligible families and individuals, housing management services, crime prevention and safety activities, and model activities that provide creative approaches to solving affordable housing problems in Indian Country.
The final allocation summaries are posted on the ONAP Codetalk website.