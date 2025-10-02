Haaland Secures 2,505 Nominating Signatures in Less Than 24 Hours, Fastest in New Mexico History

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff October 02, 2025

Native Vote. Deb Haaland’s campaign for governor continues to gain momentum, with a historic show of support: in less than 24 hours after the New Mexico Secretary of State opened the nominating petition portal, 2,505 New Mexicans signed on to support her candidacy—setting a new state record.

“This year I visited every county in the state and my vision to lower costs, improve education, make healthcare available and affordable, and tackle our crime issues is resonating with New Mexicans. I’m proud to have resounding support of the New Mexicans who signed the petition to help me get on the ballot,” said Deb Haaland.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

In the first six months of her campaign, Haaland visited all 33 counties, connecting directly with voters in their communities. She stood with Creamland Dairy workers and their union to advocate for fair wages and benefits, supported efforts to retain physicians in the state by championing higher salaries for resident doctors, and joined community events to raise awareness about fentanyl and provide hygiene kits to unhoused individuals.

Haaland’s campaign has secured more than 100 endorsements, including those from U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján, U.S. Representatives Melanie Stansbury, Gabe Vasquez, and Teresa Leger Fernández, as well as former U.S. Senator Tom Udall. Key organizations have also backed her, including Common Defense, Conservation Voters of New Mexico, and New Mexico Native Vote.

Running on a people-powered platform, Haaland brings unmatched experience and resilience to the race. From her early days as a single mother living paycheck to paycheck to achieving 35 years of sobriety, serving in Congress, and leading the U.S. Department of the Interior, Haaland is positioning herself as the most qualified candidate to confront New Mexico’s challenges—and to stand strong against efforts to roll back progress under a potential return of the Trump Administration.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher