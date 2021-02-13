Friday Navajo Nation Covid-19 Update: 66 New Cases and Six More Deaths

Details By Native News Online Staff February 13, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Friday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 66 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and six more deaths. The total number of deaths is now 1,103 as of Friday. Reports indicate that 15,738 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 238,945 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 29,167, including three delayed reported cases.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,372

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,822

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,424

Gallup Service Unit: 4,599

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,596

Shiprock Service Unit: 4,954

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,525

Winslow Service Unit: 1,857

* 18 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Friday, the state of Arizona reported 2,426 new cases, Utah reported 1,060, and New Mexico reported 403 new cases.

“This week the CDC announced new recommendations to ensure proper use and wearing of face masks to help prevent the spread of Covid-19. There is growing concern over the Covid-19 variant viruses that are being reported in regions of the country. The mask mandate remains in place here on the Navajo Nation and we urge everyone to wear your mask properly, so that it fits firmly on your face to avoid respiratory droplets leaking in and out around the edges of your mask. I encourage our people to wear two masks when they are in public to provide more protection from the virus. Please continue to stay home as much as possible, wear a mask or two in public, avoid large in-person gatherings and crowns, practice social distancing, and wash your hands often,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

The Navajo Nation’s curfew remains in effect from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. (MST) seven days a week. Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer Covid-19 vaccines during drive-thru events or by appointment. If you would like to receive the vaccine, please contact your health care provider for more information for your Service Unit.

"Each day, the light at the end of this dark tunnel gets a little brighter. Thanks to our Navajo people and our health care workers, the numbers of new cases of Covid-19 are gradually reducing, but we have to remain diligent and keep fighting this virus by continuing to take all precautions. We are very grateful to all of our health care workers who continue to administer the vaccines as quickly and efficiently as possible. Stay strong and keep praying for our people,” said Vice President Myron Lizer.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

