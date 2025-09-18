Former U.S. Senator Tom Udall Endorses Deb Haaland for New Mexico Governor

Details By Native News Online Staff September 18, 2025

Today, former U.S. Ambassador and longtime U.S. Senator for New Mexico Tom Udall, a champion for Indian Country, officially endorsed Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) in the race for governor, marking his first-ever endorsement in a gubernatorial primary.

Udall represented New Mexico for over 20 years, leading efforts on environmental protection, public health, and securing billions in federal funding for the state. He played a key role in safeguarding communities from hazardous chemicals, conserving water resources, and preserving public lands for future generations.

“I’ve never endorsed in a gubernatorial primary before, but today, there’s too much at stake not to. Deb is a fighter that has the compassion, the toughness, the vision, and the experience we need to lead our state and stand up against Donald Trump,” said Tom Udall. “Deb is the right person for the job, because she has the experience and the vision to improve education, stand with hardworking New Mexicans, protect our lands and water, and tackle crime.”

Udall and Haaland served together in the U.S. Congress from 2019 to 2021, where they worked on key legislation to support working families, expand healthcare access, and protect public lands from corporate exploitation. Together, they championed the permanent authorization of the Land and Water Conservation Fund, supporting local recreation areas like rodeo grounds, parks, and trails across the state. They also helped deliver pandemic relief funding for first responders, law enforcement, frontline workers, and Tribal communities.

As Secretary of the Interior, Haaland has directed more than $10 billion in federal investments toward infrastructure, conservation, and clean energy in New Mexico—creating thousands of good-paying jobs and expanding workforce development opportunities statewide.

“Senator Udall and I worked tirelessly together over the years to deliver for New Mexicans. As our state is facing many challenges, I’m honored to have Senator Udall’s trust as I run to lead the state as governor, and continue my record changing the system so every New Mexican has an opportunity to thrive,” said Deb Haaland.

