FHLB Dallas, Austin Bank Award $250,000 Grant to Alabama-Coushatta Housing Authority

Details By Native News Online Staff November 21, 2025

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) and Austin Bank have awarded a $250,000 grant to the Alabama-Coushatta Indian Housing Authority (ACIHA) to replace roofs on 23 homes in Livingston.

“We are incredibly grateful to FHLB Dallas and Austin Bank for their generous support and commitment to our community,” said ACIHA Executive Director Jerry McKinney. “This grant directly supports our mission to enhance the quality of life for our residents by ensuring safe, sustainable and affordable housing.”

The funding is part of $2.7 million distributed this year through FHLB Dallas’ Native American Housing Opportunities (NAHO) Fund. The program supports the housing needs of federally recognized tribes and Tribally Designated Housing Entities and benefited 11 housing organizations in 2025.

ACIHA previously received a NAHO Fund grant from Austin Bank in 2024 to support improvements to its managed properties.

“At Austin Bank, we believe that building a successful community starts with providing and preserving affordable housing,” said Jeff Austin III, chairman of the board. “The partnership with FHLB Dallas allows us to support Texas families in a meaningful way, ensuring they have safe, stable homes for generations to come.” Austin also serves as a director on the FHLB Dallas board.

The NAHO Fund can be used for a wide range of housing-related needs, including down payment and closing cost assistance, rental support, home repairs and new construction. Grants may also cover administrative and operational expenses.

“By enabling year-over-year improvements, these grants are helping families maintain their homes for their long-term enjoyment,” said Greg Hettrick, senior vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas.

