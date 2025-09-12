FEMA Funds Approved for Disaster Declaration for the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate

- Details
- By Native News Online Staff
-
FEMA has announced that President Donald J. Trump has approved a Major Disaster Declaration for the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate, providing federal assistance to support recovery efforts following severe storms and flooding that occurred June 12–16, 2025.
The declaration authorizes federal funding for individuals and families within the Lake Traverse Reservation, including assistance for temporary housing, home repairs, and low-interest loans to help cover uninsured property losses. Additional recovery programs may also be available to support affected residents and businesses. Those impacted are encouraged to first contact their insurance providers before applying for federal assistance.
In addition, the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate and eligible private nonprofit organizations may receive cost-shared federal funding for emergency response efforts and for the repair or replacement of public facilities damaged during the disaster.
Edwin J. Martin has been appointed as the Federal Coordinating Officer to oversee federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Further assistance and additional designations may be made as needed, based on damage assessments and requests from Tribal leadership.
