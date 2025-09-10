Deb Haaland Stands with Workers at Creamland Dairy Strike

- Details
- By Native News Online Staff
-
On Tuesday, Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo), a candidate for governor of New Mexico, joined striking workers at the Creamland Dairy plant in Albuquerque. These workers, members of Teamsters Local 492, are demanding improved wages, benefits, and working conditions.
“New Mexico’s workers are the backbone of our economy and they should be paid fairly. I stand with unions because they build up the middle class and advocate for the healthcare and benefits that people rely on. As Donald Trump continues to weaken the rights of unions and attack our healthcare, unions will be critical to providing support of their members. I am proud to stand with Creamland Dairy workers,” Deb Haaland said.
Throughout her career, Haaland has consistently supported organized labor, recognizing that strong unions help working families afford basic needs, secure healthcare, and achieve a stable retirement. During her time in Congress, she backed legislation to raise the minimum wage and expand protections for workers seeking to unionize. As Secretary of the Interior, she oversaw substantial investments across the U.S. that generated good-paying, union jobs.
More Stories Like ThisNative News Weekly (August 25, 2024): D.C. Briefs
US Presidents in Their Own Words Concerning American Indians
Oral History Project Announces 14th Stop in Portland, Oregon: NABS Continues to Gather Crucial Stories Across Indian Country
Native News Weekly (August 4, 2024): D.C. Briefs
Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions
At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization.
The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience.
Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination.
This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores.
We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve.
Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence.
The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told.
Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter.
Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher