Deb Haaland Releases Statement on 2025 Election Results

Details By Native News Online Staff November 05, 2025

Native Vote. New Mexico gubernatorial candidate Deb Haaland (Laguan Pueblo), former U.S. secretary of the Interior, released the following statement on Tuesday's election results in New Mexico and nationally:

“Local elections in New Mexico and across the country today are critical to the future of our communities: public safety, housing, our kids’ education and even trash pick up and recycling are impacted. Mayorals, city council, school boards, and state government is where the rubber meets the road.

In New Mexico, congratulations to every candidate who ran in their communities on our shared commitment for a better future for our state. And I encourage New Mexicans to keep track of runoffs in their communities as well!

I also want to congratulate my former colleagues in the U.S. House — Abigail Spanberger in Virginia and Mikie Sherrill in New Jersey, on impressive gubernatorial campaigns.

Local and state governments are the last line of defense against Donald Trump's cruel policies, a Republican Party who doesn’t care, and their dysfunctional federal government. It’s up to us to lower costs, improve education, make our communities safer, and protect health care access.”

