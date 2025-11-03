Deb Haaland Calls on Republicans to End Shutdown as SNAP Benefits Lapse

Details By Native News Online Staff November 03, 2025

Native Vote. New Mexico gubernatorial candidate Deb Haaland released a statement Monday as the federal government shutdown entered its 31st day, warning that thousands of New Mexicans are facing food insecurity and healthcare challenges.

“For the last 31 days, federal workers across the country have been furloughed, working without pay, missing paychecks, and facing the uncertainty of being fired,” Haaland said. “Today, millions of Americans face an added hardship as SNAP benefits lapse. That’s at least 460,000 New Mexicans who won’t know where their next meal will come from.”

Haaland said she appreciates state leaders who extended funding for food programs by 10 days and acknowledged that recent court intervention has offered temporary relief.

“In New Mexico, we are proud to have leaders who are funding the program for an additional ten days, and while the courts have stepped in for now, these are not long-term solutions,” she said. “I am grateful to all of the community groups, volunteers, churches, and others who are working to stock and expand food banks in their neighborhoods. The only real solution however is for Republicans to do their jobs and have the backbone to fight for what’s right.”

She also criticized Republican lawmakers for contributing to rising healthcare costs, noting the start of open enrollment amid the shutdown.

“Today also marks the first day of open enrollment. Republicans passed a law that forced healthcare premiums to skyrocket, and New Mexicans will pay the price,” Haaland said. “This means in a state that is already facing a shortage of healthcare workers, New Mexicans won’t get the coverage they need, won’t be able to see a doctor when they need to, and will have even longer wait times between appointments.”

Haaland warned that the shutdown’s effects extend beyond food and healthcare.

“That’s just the tip of the iceberg,” she said. “The wellbeing of New Mexicans and Americans across the country is on the brink. Republicans in Washington, D.C. need to do their job. In the meantime, it’s more clear than ever that state governments are the front lines and as governor, I will always fight for solutions to make sure that New Mexicans are fed, healthy, and safe.”

