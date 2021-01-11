Currents

Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout Stepped Up for Elderly on Navajo Nation

Details By Native News Online Staff January 11, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Some health care facilities on the Navajo Nation have already started providing the Covid-19 vaccines to elderly patients. On Monday, health care officials stepped up those efforts to provide the vaccines to individuals who are 65-years and older on a larger scale.

“If you have not received the Covid-19 vaccine and you are wanting to receive it, please contact your IHS Service Unit or health care provider regarding scheduled vaccinations in your area. I received the vaccine over 10 days ago. Aside from a slight headache the first day, I have not had any other side effects since,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

“I am fully confident in the vaccines and I am hopeful that more of our people will opt to receive it in order to protect themselves from Covid-19. We have to keep fighting and we cannot let our guard up. Stay home as much as possible, wear a mask, avoid gatherings, practice social distancing, and wash your hands often,” Nez continued said

Also, on Monday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 154 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and no recent deaths. The total number of deaths remains 871 as previously reported on Sunday. Reports indicate that 12,855 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 216,357 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 25,383, including 13 delayed reported cases.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 4,704

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,572

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 2,647

Gallup Service Unit: 4,065

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,377

Shiprock Service Unit: 4,465

Tuba City Service Unit: 2,896

Winslow Service Unit: 1,615

* 42 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Monday, the state of Arizona reported 8,995 new cases, Utah reported 1,484, and New Mexico reported 933 new cases.

Public Health Emergency Order No. 2021-001 went into effect on Monday, extending the stay-at-home order and 57-hour weekend lockdowns through Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. The order is available online at: https://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Jan. 12, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (MST) the Nez-Lizer Administration will host an online town hall on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page and YouTube channel to provide more information and updates related to COVID-19. The online town hall will be recorded and aired later on local radio stations.

COVID-19 testing schedules are available online at the Navajo Health Command Operations Center website: https://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19/COVID-19-Testing. For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

