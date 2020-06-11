COVID-19 Related Death Toll Nears 300 on Navajo Nation
Published June 10, 2020
2,997 recoveries, 125 new cases, and seven more deaths related to COVID-19 reported as nearly half of all positive cases have recovered
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Wednesday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 125 new cases of COVID-19 for the Navajo Nation and seven more deaths. The total number of deaths has reached 292 as of Wednesday. Preliminary reports from 11 health care facilities indicate that approximately 2,997 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, with one health care facility report still pending.
41,776 people have been tested for COVID-19, which represents 20.3-percent of the Navajo Nation’s residents. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 6,275.
Navajo Nation cases by Service Unit:
· Chinle Service Unit: 1,627
· Crownpoint Service Unit: 591
· Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 352
· Gallup Service Unit: 1,065
· Kayenta Service Unit: 934
· Shiprock Service Unit: 1,055
· Tuba City Service Unit: 515
· Winslow Service Unit: 128
* Eight residences are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer continue to caution the Navajo people about letting up their guard too soon while the COVID-19 pandemic remains a serious threat throughout the country. In Arizona, health care officials continue to report spikes in new cases. \
This week, Banner Health in Phoenix reported that the use of ventilators for COVID-19 patients has quadrupled since Memorial Day in late May.
“Our health care system on the Navajo Nation cannot afford a second wave of COVID-19. Our frontline warriors, our resources, and our health care facilities have been strained since the virus hit our Nation in mid-March. We have to continue making good decisions by staying home as much as possible, wearing protective masks in public, washing our hands often, practicing social distancing, and all of the good practices that have helped to flatten the curve in our communities. Now is not the time to start traveling off the Nation. It only takes a few people to travel off the Nation and spread the virus in our communities once again. Let’s stay the course and hold each other accountable,” President Nez said.
To Donate to the Navajo Nation
The official webpage for donations to the Navajo Nation, which has further details on how to support the Nation’s Dikos Ntsaaígíí-19 (COVID-19) efforts is: http://www.nndoh.org/donate.html.
For More Information
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.
For up to date information on impact the coronavirus pandemic is having in the United States and around the world go to: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/?fbclid=IwAR1vxfcHfMBnmTFm6hBICQcdbV5aRnMimeP3hVYHdlxJtFWdKF80VV8iHgE
For up-to-date information about COVID-19, Native News Online encourages you to go to Indian Health Service’s COVID-19 webpage and review CDC’s COVID-19