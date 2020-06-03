COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 250 on Navajo Nation; More Than 16 States
Published June 3, 2020
54 new cases of COVID-19, four more deaths and 1,960 recoveries reported
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The death toll from COVID-19 has reach 252, which surpasses the total deaths of 16 states across the country. One Tuesday night, the Navajo Nation reported its daily COVID-19 related numbers. The Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 for the Navajo Nation and four more deaths.
Preliminary reports from nine health care facilities indicate that approximately 1,960 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, with more reports still pending. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 5,533.
Navajo Nation cases by Service Unit:
- Chinle Service Unit: 1,423
- Crownpoint Service Unit: 535
- Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 295
- Gallup Service Unit: 925
- Kayenta Service Unit: 850
- Shiprock Service Unit: 907
- Tuba City Service Unit: 464
- Winslow Service Unit: 103
*31 residences are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit
“The Navajo Nation health care facilities continue to test our citizens at a greater rate per capita than any state in the country. We are capturing the data for recoveries, and it gives us hope to keep fighting for our families and communities by staying home, staying six feet away from others, washing our hands, and cleaning and disinfecting our homes and items that we bring home from the store. We must practice all preventive measures to minimize COVID-19 exposure,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said on Tuesday night.
President Nez added that Public Health Emergency Order 2020-007 is still active, requiring all individuals on the Navajo Nation to wear protective masks in public to help prevent the further spread of COVID-19.
On Tuesday, the Nez-Lizer Administration delivered food, water, clothing, protective masks, and more essential items to approximately 722 Navajo families in the communities of Ganado, Many Farms, Rough Rock, Round Rock, and Tsaile/Wheatfields.
For more information, including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. To contact the primary Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
_________________________________________________________________
To Donate to the Navajo Nation
The official webpage for donations to the Navajo Nation, which has further details on how to support the Nation’s Dikos Ntsaaígíí-19 (COVID-19) efforts is: http://www.nndoh.org/donate.html.
_________________________________________________________________
For More Information
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.
For up to date information on impact the coronavirus pandemic is having in the United States and around the world go to: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/?fbclid=IwAR1vxfcHfMBnmTFm6hBICQcdbV5aRnMimeP3hVYHdlxJtFWdKF80VV8iHgE
For up-to-date information about COVID-19, Native News Online encourages you to go to Indian Health Service’s COVID-19 webpage and review CDC’s COVID-19