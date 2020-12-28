Currents

Covid-19 Death Toll at 777 on Navajo Nation

Details By Native News Online Staff December 28, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Monday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 95 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and no recent deaths. The total number of deaths remains 777 as previously reported on Sunday. Reports indicate that 11,494 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 199,340 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 22,371.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 4,183

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,308

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 2,338

Gallup Service Unit: 3,641

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,154

Shiprock Service Unit: 3,876

Tuba City Service Unit: 2,432

Winslow Service Unit: 1,412

* 27 residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Monday, the state of Arizona reported 10,086 new cases, Utah reported 1,716, and New Mexico reported 700 new cases.

“The Navajo Department of Health continues to offer isolation and testing options for the public. We encourage you or your loved ones to contact their office if you are in need of isolation due to having COVID-19 or if you’re awaiting a test result. The numbers throughout the country are high and in some regions the infection rate is extremely high compared to here on the Navajo Nation. Our people are doing a good job of gradually bringing down the numbers, but we are still in a very risky situation in terms of possible exposure to the coronavirus. Please be safe and continue to pray for our Nation,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

Navajo Department of Health continues to work with PAE and AMI to provide Isolation Sites (ISO) and the Alternative Care Site (ASC) on the Navajo Nation, which includes hotels, that allow individuals who test positive for COVID-19 to prevent spreading the virus among household members and others. Individuals who are awaiting test results can also quarantine at the ISO hotel facilities.

Locations of Sites:

Chinle, AZ – ACS and ISO in community center; quarantine and court-ordered container pods

Farmington, NM – ISO & Quarantine Hotel

Tuba City, AZ – ISO & Quarantine Hotel

Each ISO hotel site provides clinical observation and monitoring, meals, television, and daily checkups. Individuals in need of acute care and who do not require intensive medical care will be cared for at the Chinle ASC by doctors and nurses and have access to Netflix and outdoor space to communicate with family members.

Expectations at each site include:

7-10 days for isolation and to quarantine 1-2 days while awaiting test results

May need to be transferred to a hospital if symptoms escalate

Be respectful of other guests and staff members

No visitors will be allowed at ISOs. Security on-site 24/7

If you choose to leave, you acknowledge that you may be contagious and can infect other people.

The process for isolation at one of the ISO hotels requires a referral from a clinician, a public health nurse, a community health representative, or a social worker who can call the COVID-19 Coordination Center at 1-844-935-3932.

Navajo Department of Health also continues to offer free testing sites for COVID-19 at these locations on the following days from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (MST):

Mondays: Kayenta Chapter and Tuba City Chapter

Tuesdays: Chinle Chapter

Wednesdays: Dilkon Chapter and St. Michaels Chapter

Thursdays: Crownpoint Chapter and Shiprock Chapter

What you need to know prior to attending the drive-thru:

Complete testing form before or at testing site

Stay in your car when you arrive

A testing team member will collect sample

Individuals testing POSITIVE will be notified between 2-3 days of test results

All test results will be shared with the local health facility for contact tracing

Please answer your phone calls, results will not be left on voicemail or text

Contact the Coordination Center at 1-844-935-3932for results and information on Nation COVID-19 isolation and quarantine resources

Schedule is subject to change due to weather

For questions, contact the Health Command Operations Center: (928) 871-7014

Navajo Area IHS also continues to offer COVID-19 testing at each of their service units. For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website: https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19&source=gmail&ust=1609298807942000&usg=AFQjCNFYnFj_IfB52hNAuCAxQh9awgZ97Q">http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

