COVID-19 Death Rate Reaches 500 on Navajo Nation

Details By Native News Online Staff August 28, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Friday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 14 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and one more death. The total number of deaths has reached 500 as of Friday. Reports indicate that 7,032 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. 94,099 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases is 9,780, which includes 165 additional cases that were recently identified that occurred between April 6 and Aug. 12.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,320

Crownpoint Service Unit: 803

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 906

Gallup Service Unit: 1,562

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,300

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,494

Tuba City Service Unit: 932

Winslow Service Unit: 457

* Six residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place

them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Nation will have a 32-hour weekend lockdown ‪‪beginning Saturday, Aug. 29, at 9:00 p.m. until Monday, Aug. 31 at 5:00 a.m.

"Our people are carrying on the same strength that carried our ancestors for many generations in today’s fight against COVID-19. Resilience is within us and tells us to keep going. Our fight against COVID-19 is far from over, and to combat the virus we need to continue to stay home as much as possible, wear masks, wash hands, social distance, and avoid large crowds,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

On Friday, the state of Utah reported 391 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 519 new cases, and New Mexico reported 126.

