Committee on Indian Affairs to Host Astronaut Nicole Mann, 1st Native Woman in Space, on LIVE Video Call

Details By Native News Online Staff February 07, 2023

Today, Tuesday, February 7 at 12:20 p.m. ET, the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs will host a video call between Members of Congress and NASA Astronaut Nicole Aunapu Mann – the first Native American woman in space – from the International Space Station. Mann is a tribal citizen of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes.

An enrolled member of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes, Mann was selected by NASA in June 2013 and launched to the International Space Station as commander of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft on October 5, 2022.

WHAT:

Senate Committee on Indian Affairs to host ISS video call with NASA Astronaut Nicole Mann.

WHEN:

TOMORROW, February 7, 2023 at 12:20 p.m. ET

LIVESTREAM:

Live video of the event will be available here.

