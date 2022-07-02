Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby Named Most Powerful Person in Oklahoma

- Details
- By Native News Online Staff
-
Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby is the Most Powerful Oklahoman, according to OKC FRIDAY’s poll of state leaders. Bill Lance, Jr., Secretary of Commerce of Chickasaw Nation, came in number 18.
Anoatubby beat out several other powerful Oklahomans for the top spot, including Governor Kevin Stitt, Senator James Lankford, and several bankers, investors, mayors, congressmen, a former Miss America, the CEO of Hobby Lobby, as well as CEOs of energy companies.
Read the OKC Friday story here.
More Stories Like ThisAbortion Clinics in Indian Country?
Homeless Woman Dies in Abandoned Trailer after Giving Birth
Supreme Court Limits Environmental Protection Agency’s Ability to Take Action on Climate Change
Diné Pride a Beacon for Diné Youth
Do you appreciate a Native perspective on the news?
For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important Indigenous stories that are often overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the toppling of colonizer statues during the racial equity protests, to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools, we have been there to provide a Native perspective and elevate Native voices.
Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps us remain a force for change in Indian Country and continue telling the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Most often, our donors make a one-time gift of $20 or more, while many choose to make a recurring monthly donation of $5 or $10. Whatever you can do, it helps fund our Indigenous-led newsroom and our ability to cover Native news.
Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you.