California Senate Appropriations Committee Advances Two Bills by Assemblymember Ramos to Support Tribes & Prevent Suicides

Details By Native News Online Staff August 29, 2025

The California Senate Appropriations Committee today unanimously approved two bills authored by Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-San Bernardino), aimed at supporting federally recognized tribes with limited gaming resources and addressing suicide prevention on California’s roadways and bridges.

“These bills will now head to the Senate Floor. Both measures represent important steps California can take to help the vulnerable in our state,” Ramos said. “I look forward to getting them to Gov. Newsom’s desk.”

AB 221 seeks to strengthen the Tribal Nation Grant Fund (TNGF) by ensuring that grant funding provided by gaming tribes is directed toward federally recognized tribes that either do not participate in gaming or operate fewer than 350 Class III gaming devices. The funding, available through an annual application process, must be used for tribal government purposes. The measure is sponsored by the Tribal Alliance of Sovereign Indian Nations and the California Nations Indian Gaming Association, and is supported by over 30 tribes, the California Chamber of Commerce, and the California Democratic Party Rural Caucus.

AB 440 would require the Office of Suicide Prevention—established through previous legislation by Ramos in 2020—to collaborate with Caltrans in identifying cost-effective strategies to prevent suicide attempts on the state’s bridges and highways. Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services sponsors the bill, with additional support from organizations such as Children Now, the California Alliance of Child and Family Services, California Behavioral Health Association, California Police Chiefs Association, and the California Hospital Association.

Both bills are now slated for consideration on the Senate Floor.

