Bureau of Land Management to Hold Listening Session on Mineral Withdrawal from Amargosa Valley, NV

Details By Native News Online Staff February 26, 2025

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is hosting a public meeting tomorrow, Thursday, February 27, to hear from constituents on the mineral withdrawal from Amargosa Valley, Nevada.

The meeting will give locals the opportunity to address concerns about the impacts of corporate mining on the region’s water supply, land, and long-term sustainability. Being held at the Amargosa Valley Community Center, tribal leaders, residents, and advocates are expected to speak out against the threat mining poses to Amargosa Valley.

Mandi Campbell, Tribal Historic Preservation Officer of the Timbisha Shoshone Tribe will be in attendance to advocate on behalf of her tribe.

Before the BLM Public Meeting, a community gathering will be held at 4:30 PM featuring a lineup of local speakers. The BLM meeting starts at 5:30 PM.

