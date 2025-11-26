fbpx
Assistant Secretary Billy Kirkland Makes First Tribal Visit in New Role

Tags

Details

Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Billy Kirkland (Navajo) made his first official visit to a tribal community this week, meeting with leaders of the Yavapai Apache Nation in Camp Verde.

In his remarks, Kirkland emphasized what he described as President Donald Trump and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum’s commitment to strengthening tribal sovereignty, improving government efficiency and reducing federal bureaucracy in Indian Country. He also noted the observance of Native American Heritage Month, echoing the administration’s stated focus on supporting the prosperity and well-being of Native communities.

“I want to thank the Yavapai Apache Nation for making my first official visit so welcoming and vibrant,” Kirkland said. “Chairman Rocha, Vice Chairman Baca, tribal council, and community members received Congressman Crane and myself with warm greetings as they showed us their community. From their agriculture, sand and gravel operations, to their ranch, the tribe is finding the best opportunities to explore economic development that incorporates their culture and needs. I look forward to continued engagement with the Yavapai Apache Nation in my time as Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs.”

Kirkland met with Chairman Buddy Rocha and members of the tribal council during the visit. The group toured ancestral lands recently returned to the Nation through a land exchange with the U.S. Forest Service. Tribal leaders also highlighted ongoing economic ventures, including market stores and a cattle ranch that produces Native-grown beef.

