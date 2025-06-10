American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin Annonces Grant Opportunities

The American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin (AICCW) is now accepting applications for its 2025 economic development grant program, offering $5,000 grants to Native-owned and other underserved businesses across the state.

Funded through the Federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA), the program aims to support continued COVID-19 business recovery and long-term economic development.

Launched in 2022, the AICCW grant initiative has already awarded more than $750,000 to Indigenous-led businesses in Wisconsin.

With funding available through June 2025, eligible business owners are encouraged to apply as soon as possible here. Applications are reviewed on a first-come, first served basis, and the deadline for the current funding cycle is June 20, 2025.

“Our mission at the American Indian Chamber of Commerce is to support Native-owned and other underserved businesses with access to technical assistance, business creation, networking, and capital,” AICCW Interim Executive Director Kevin Chesnik said in a press release. “This grant program has been a powerful tool in helping us do exactly that.”

The ARPA funding secured by AICCW in 20222 totaled over $2 million, specifically intended to support COVID-19 relief and small business sustainability. As of now a limited number of grants remain available.

Chesnik noted that if demand continues, AICCW could pursue a six-month extension and potentially secure additional funding to award up to 50 more grants later this year.

“We want to ensure that all available ARPA Grant funding is distributed to businesses that need this support,” Chesnik said. “This is a unique opportunity, and we encourage all eligible businesses, especially tribally owned enterprises, to apply and take advantage of these resources.”

The AICCW will honor grant recipients and celebrate the program’s impact during its Annual Meeting in December, scheduled to take place in Milwaukee.

