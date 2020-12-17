Currents

287 New Covid-19 Cases on Navajo Nation Reported on Thursday

Details By Native News Online Staff December 17, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Thursday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 287 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and one more death. The total number of deaths is now 732 as of Thursday. Reports indicate that 10,848 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 186,477 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 20,395, including 13 delayed reported cases.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 3,923

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,164

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 2,166

Gallup Service Unit: 3,376

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,981

Shiprock Service Unit: 3,398

Tuba City Service Unit: 2,132

Winslow Service Unit: 1,234

* 21 residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Thursday, the state of Arizona reported 5,817 new cases, Utah reported 3,203, and New Mexico reported 1,702 new cases. The Navajo Nation remains in a three-week lockdown that requires all residents to remain home at all times with the exception of essential workers that are required to report to work, cases of emergencies, and to obtain essential items such as food, water, and medicine.

“An advisory panel for the Food and Drug Administration recommended approval of the Moderna vaccine today, which is pending final approval and authorization from the FDA. Once approved, the Moderna vaccine distribution will once again be overseen by the Navajo Area HIS, with the exception of the Navajo Utah Health System, which opted to work with the state of Utah for distributions of the vaccines. Until the vaccine is available to the general public, we have to remain focused on keeping ourselves and our loved ones safe and healthy by staying home, wearing a mask, practice social distancing, avoiding gatherings, and washing your hands often. We have to remember that we are this fight against COVID-19 together,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

On Thursday, the Nez-Lizer Administration and Helping Hands distributed food packages and turkeys to 600 families at Birdsprings Chapter and Indian Wells Chapter to help people stay home and stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, Dec. 17 at 6:00 p.m. (MST), the Nez-Lizer Administration will host an online town hall on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page to provide additional updates.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website: https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19&source=gmail&ust=1608343724082000&usg=AFQjCNHcqfjwv200wCxjqQPq9SQwv6XQhw">http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

