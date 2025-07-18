25th Navajo Nation Council to Convene for 2025 Summer Session

Details By Levi Rickert July 18, 2025

On Monday, July 21, 2025, the 25th Navajo Nation Council will convene for the 2025 Summer Council Session, beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the Council Chamber in Window Rock, Arizona—the capital of the Navajo Nation.

That morning, Council Delegates will complete the final leg of their traditional trail rides, arriving on horseback at the Council Chamber to mark the official start of the session. These ceremonial rides honor a longstanding tradition, symbolizing the deep connection between the Nation's leadership, their communities, and ancestral homelands.

“The 25th Navajo Nation Council welcomes all visitors to the People’s House to take part in the 2025 Summer Council Session,” said Speaker Crystalyne Curley. “This year’s trail rides embody the deep connection our leaders maintain with their communities and the land, honoring our traditions as we prepare to address legislation that directly impacts the well-being of our Navajo people.”

Before the session begins, Council Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty, in collaboration with the Peshlakai Family, will host the annual “Angels vs. Drunk Drivers” awareness walk. The walk will start at 7:30 a.m. from the Navajo Nation Museum parking lot and end in front of the Council Chamber. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable footwear. Refreshments will be provided.

The session will open with a presentation of colors by the Navajo Woman Veterans Color Guard. Miss Eastern Navajo Ateed Yazhi, Georgianna Begay, will lead the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by the National Anthem performed by Little Miss Ceremonial, Makayla Jones. Anthony Howard, Vice President of the Bahasl’ah Chapter of the Native American Church, will deliver the invocation.

The State of the Navajo Nation Address is scheduled to be delivered on Monday, July 21, 2025, as outlined in Title 2 of the Navajo Nation Code.

The 25th Navajo Nation Council invites the public to attend the opening day of the Summer Session in person or watch the livestream. The session will be broadcast on the Council’s official Facebook page (@navajonationcouncil) and YouTube channel (@NavajoNationCouncil).

